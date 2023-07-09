Liberty Energy Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Liberty Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

LBRT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.10. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,716 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 775.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 194,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 106.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

