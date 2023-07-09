E2open Parent (ETWO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. E2open Parent has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 99.46%. The business had revenue of $166.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect E2open Parent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETWO. Craig Hallum lowered E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $69,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,155.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $199,940. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 39,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after buying an additional 1,422,730 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

