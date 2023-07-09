Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.68.

FITB opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

