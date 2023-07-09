Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Materion in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTRN. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Materion Stock Up 1.1 %

MTRN stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.10. Materion has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Materion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Materion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Materion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Materion by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Materion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Materion by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

