Helen of Troy (HELE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 10th. Analysts expect Helen of Troy to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Helen of Troy has set its FY24 guidance at $8.50 to $9.00 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $484.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 3.2 %

Helen of Troy stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $157.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.06.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

In related news, CFO Brian Grass bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,710,000 after buying an additional 325,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,832,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,211,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 109,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 102,565 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.75.

About Helen of Troy

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

