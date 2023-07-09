Aritzia (ATZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. Aritzia had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of C$637.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.70 million.
Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$34.83 on Friday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$32.45 and a 1-year high of C$55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
