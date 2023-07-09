Aritzia (ATZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. Aritzia had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of C$637.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.70 million.

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$34.83 on Friday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$32.45 and a 1-year high of C$55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Aritzia

ATZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.29.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

