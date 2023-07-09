VOXX International (VOXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 10th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $293.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 3,014,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after buying an additional 72,525 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 61,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VOXX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

