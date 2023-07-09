Brokers Issue Forecasts for AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVB. Bank of America upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

AVB opened at $191.07 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

