Zacks Research Weighs in on American Express’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for American Express in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $11.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

American Express Trading Down 0.7 %

AXP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.22.

AXP opened at $169.80 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.92.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.