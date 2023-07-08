McAdam LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $6,313,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0 %

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $292.08 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

