TCG Advisory Services LLC Invests $574,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after buying an additional 173,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after acquiring an additional 143,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after acquiring an additional 227,072 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTV opened at $140.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

