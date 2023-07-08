DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,114 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix worth $85,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $438.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $450.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

