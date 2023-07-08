Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 137 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $440.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $446.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

