1,431 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $66.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

