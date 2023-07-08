Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $438.10 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $450.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.23 and its 200 day moving average is $349.35. The firm has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

