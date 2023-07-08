McAdam LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on T. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

