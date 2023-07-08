TCG Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $66.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

