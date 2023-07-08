AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,123 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AT&T by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $28,443,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 1.6 %

AT&T stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

