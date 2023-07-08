QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $115.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

