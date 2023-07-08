Rockland Trust Co. Has $3.19 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 138,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,973,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $440.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $446.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

