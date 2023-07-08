The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Cut by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 24,764 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

DIS stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.70. The company has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

