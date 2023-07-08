Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 530 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.70. The company has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

