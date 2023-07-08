Corundum Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

