Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $125.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.26 and a 52 week high of $126.55.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

