PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $183.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.85.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

