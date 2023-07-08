iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $440.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $446.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

