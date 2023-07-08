iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $440.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $446.61. The company has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $427.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.