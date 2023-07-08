Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 8,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,246 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,525 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,012,544 shares of company stock worth $683,088,896 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.42. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.