Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 1,843 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.70. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

