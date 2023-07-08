Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 589 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.