The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

