TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,972 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.42. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,012,544 shares of company stock valued at $683,088,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

