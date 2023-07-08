Thompson Investment Management Inc. Invests $117,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.63.

NYSE:ROK opened at $325.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.90 and a 52-week high of $331.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.