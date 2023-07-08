7,319 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,776 shares of company stock worth $894,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

