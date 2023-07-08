McAdam LLC Acquires 642 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 143.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, NatWest Group plc bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,055,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $438.10 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $450.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.23 and its 200 day moving average is $349.35. The company has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

