Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $440.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $427.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $446.61. The stock has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

