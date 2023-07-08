Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.35.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

