Essex Savings Bank Invests $247,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,535,000 after acquiring an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,367,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $494.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $517.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $471.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.12.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

