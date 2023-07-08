Rockland Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

