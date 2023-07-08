Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SO opened at $70.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

