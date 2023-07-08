Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

ALGN stock opened at $329.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $368.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

