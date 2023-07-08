Thompson Investment Management Inc. Makes New $113,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $110.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.82. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

