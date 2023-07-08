V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.81.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

