Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $620,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $9,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

PXD stock opened at $206.44 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.