iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after buying an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $440.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61. The company has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $427.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

