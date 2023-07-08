Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

