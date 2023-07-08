Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $236.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.80.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.