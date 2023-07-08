Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

