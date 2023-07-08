Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 3.5% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $88.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

