Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $452.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $447.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.38.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.